Feb 6 Private Equity Holding AG :

* Private Equity Holding (PEH) reports a comprehensive income of 17.5 million euros ($19.8 million) for first nine months of financial year 2014/2015

* As of Dec. 31, 2014, net asset value per share (NAV) stood at 70.27 euros (84.54 Swiss francs)