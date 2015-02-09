Feb 9 Zeltia SA :

* Says its unit Pharma Mar gets 200 million yen ($1.7 million) from Taiho Pharmaceutical CO from presentation by Taiho to Japanese regulator (PMDA) application for authorization to market Yondelis

* Says its unit gets payment from Taiho under license contract from March 2009 for Yondelis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 118.9900 yen) (Gdynia Newsroom)