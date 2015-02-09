BRIEF-New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore National
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
Feb 9 Moberg Pharma AB :
* Says Moberg Pharma and Menarini Group expand cooperation for Emtrix to Russia
* Berlin-Chemie AG, part of Menarini Group, has been granted exclusive rights to market and sell Emtrix in Russia and Ukraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER