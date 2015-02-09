BRIEF-New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore National
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
Feb 9 Alk Abello A/S :
* ALK and bioCSL enter into a partnership for allergy
* Announce a partnership in Australia and New Zealand which grants bioCSL exclusive rights to promote and sell ALK's slit-tablets
* Says this announcement does not impact ALK's financial guidance for 2015
* Says the deal grants bioCSL exclusive rights to promote and sell ALK's slit-tablets against house dust mite and grass pollen allergy, and ALK's Jext adrenaline auto-injector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER