BRIEF-Home Capital says financial statements for Q1 prepared on going concern basis
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 9 Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA :
* FY 2014 net profit 4.25 million euros ($4.82 million) versus 4.85 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net interest income 12.6 million euros versus 14.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, is hoping this year to sell bonds backed by mortgages without government guarantees for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, the head of the bank's consumer lending division said on Thursday.