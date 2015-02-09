Feb 9 Nutritional Holdings Ltd
* Raised an additional R5 million by way of a general issue
of shares for cash, which together with Philisani BEE
subscription brings total cash raised to r15 million
* Fulfils board's refunding requirement to fully implement
company's turnaround strategy
* Funds raised will be utilised in operations of company,
but more specifically to purchase two new extrusion lines as
well as automated packing machinery
* Remainder of funds will be utilised to bolster working
capital to fund management's anticipated increase in turnover
levels
