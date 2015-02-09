Feb 9 Village Main Reef Ltd :
* Notice of discontinuing of business rescue proceedings of
Consmurch and the placing of the company under liquidation
* Clifford Maredi has been appointed by master of high court
as a provisional liquidator
* Effective date of provisional liquidation is 5 February
2015.
* Directors of Cons Murch placed company under business
rescue in terms of section 129 of Companies Act on 15 December
2014 after a transaction to sell company lapsed
* Placing Cons Murch in provisional liquidation will allow
retention of mining rights owned by co
* Negotiated transaction to sell shares lapsed in December
2014 when stibium was unable to obtain funding
* Will also allow liquidators an opportunity to ensure
safety of essential services employees and security of company
assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)