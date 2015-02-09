UPDATE 1-European stock funds in U.S. attract near-record cash -Lipper

(Adds details on mutual fund and ETF flows, analyst and investor quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing the second-largest amount on record into those products and the most in two years, Lipper data showed on Thursday. European stock funds in the United States collected $1.7 billion in the week ended Wednesday, the data showed, following the victory on Sunday of European ce