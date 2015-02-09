Feb 9 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Preliminary FY IFRS group net income of about 242 million euros ($274.26 million), above expectations

* Preliminary FY HGB parent net income of about 56 million euros, exceeds forecast of about 50 million euros