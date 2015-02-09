BRIEF-Bollore announces indicative offer of Vivendi for its stake in Havas
* REG-BOLLORE : INDICATIVE OFFER OF VIVENDI FOR THE STAKE OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ IN HAVAS
Feb 9 Spir Communication SA :
* Spir Communication and Imprimeries IPS sell printing sites at Reyrieux and Pacy-sur-Eure to ST finance
* Imprimeries IPS brand is sold to ST Finance Source text: bit.ly/1uw2OHy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* REG-BOLLORE : INDICATIVE OFFER OF VIVENDI FOR THE STAKE OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ IN HAVAS
PARIS, May 11 French media giant Vivendi on Thursday offered to buy the 60 percent stake owned by Group Bollore in advertising group Havas at a price of 9.25 euros a share.