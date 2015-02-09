BRIEF-Fogo De Chão announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
Feb 9 New Britain Palm Oil Ltd :
* Update on cash takeover from Sime Darby Plantation
* Sime Darby Plantation is shortening offer period from its current 149 days to 124 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it plans to increase its animal feed production in South Korea by 2025 in a bid to play a leading role in South Korean market.