BRIEF-New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore National
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
Feb 9 Xvivo Perfusion AB :
* Says the company and Vivoline Medical AB (publ) have reached an agreement whereby, amongst others, Xvivo Perfusion withdraws its claim and compensates Vivoline for trial costs in amount of about 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($191,186)
* Says the settlement does not affect Xvivo Perfusion's current operations and strategy
* XVIVO Perfusion had initiated legal proceedings, claiming the right to three patents/patent applications owned by Vivoline with regard to inventions made by Stig Steen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3688 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER