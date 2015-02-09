Feb 9 Bilendi SA :

* Announces the acquisition of M3 Research, a company specialized in access panels

* Deal for M3 Research is in line with target of doubling revenue of services for market research activity by 2016

* Sees FY 2014 revenue of 16.6 million euros ($18.8 million) including the M3 Research acquisition

* Sees FY 2014 revenue about 12.6 million euros with operating loss about 0.70 million euros

* Acquisition of M3 Research will be paid in cash and will be effective in a few weeks Source text: bit.ly/1A4uYvD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)