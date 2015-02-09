Feb 9 Aqeri Holding AB :

* Has signed a partner agreement with South Korean company Navcours, with offices in Seoul and Daejeon

* Says through the co-operation with Aqeri, Navcours secures access to the complete range of all Aqeri defense products and will serves as the prime point of contact in South Korea regarding business projects, service and support