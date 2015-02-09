BRIEF-Fogo De Chão announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
Feb 9 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :
* Havlide Finans AS has on Feb. 9 sold 415,010 shares in Skiens Aktiemølle at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6131 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it plans to increase its animal feed production in South Korea by 2025 in a bid to play a leading role in South Korean market.