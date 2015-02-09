BRIEF-Fogo De Chão announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
Feb 9 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :
* Company's Chairman Emil Aubert and related party have on Feb. 9 bought 58,702 Skiens Aktiemølle shares at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share
* Following on that Emil Aubert and related party's holding in Skiens Aktiemolle is 680,972 shares, corresponding to 10.02 pct of the company's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6186 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it plans to increase its animal feed production in South Korea by 2025 in a bid to play a leading role in South Korean market.