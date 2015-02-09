BRIEF-Fogo De Chão announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
Feb 9 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :
* Realinvest AS, related party to Skiens Aktiemølle Board Member Georg Kervel, bought 44,871 Skiens Aktiemølle shares at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share
Realinvest AS, related party to Skiens Aktiemølle Board Member Georg Kervel, bought 44,871 Skiens Aktiemølle shares at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share

New holding is 639,484 shares, corresponding to 9.41 pct of the company's share capital
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it plans to increase its animal feed production in South Korea by 2025 in a bid to play a leading role in South Korean market.