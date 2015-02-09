Feb 9 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :

* Realinvest AS, related party to Skiens Aktiemølle Board Member Georg Kervel, bought 44,871 Skiens Aktiemølle shares at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share

* New holding is 639,484 shares, corresponding to 9.41 pct of the company's share capital