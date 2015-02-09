Feb 9 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Turnover for Q1 ended 31 December 2014 amounted to
r8.2billion, reflecting a 7 pct increase
* Outlook for year remains challenging, especially for
nigerian businesses
* Further devaluation of Naira will impact negatively on
outlook of DFM business for balance of year
* Current share price levels will negatively impact on
group's IFRS 2 share option charge compared to previous year
* Short term prospects for nigerian businesses remain
extremely challenging notwithstanding positive operational
momentum that DFM business is starting to achieve
