Feb 9 New Europe Property Investments Plc

* Anticipates distribution per share for six months ended Dec 31, 2014 will be 17.35 euro cents per share, 25.18 pct higher than for six months ended Dec 31, 2013

* Distributable EPS for six months ended 31 December 2014 will be 15.53 euro cents