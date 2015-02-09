PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Marmaris Altinyunus :
* FY 2014 revenue of 5.4 million lira ($2.18 million) versus 6.5 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 2.9 million lira versus 1.0 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4800 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said its subsidiary Keystone Foods has filed a request with the SEC for a U.S. initial public offering.