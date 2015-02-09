BRIEF-Genesis Land Development qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG :
* Preliminary FY HGB parent net income of about 15 million euros ($16.99 million), below expectations of between 30 million euros and 40 million euros
* Preliminary FY IFRS group net income of about 41 million euros versus forecast of 30 million euros to 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock