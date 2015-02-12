BRIEF-Gemdale's April contract sales up 23.8 pct y/y
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
Feb 12 Skanska AB Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told an analyst conference:
* Still has 7 projects in Latin America, 6 of which will be completed this year and 1 in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
YOKOHAMA, May 5 A shift towards protectionism poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.