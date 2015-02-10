Feb 10 Nutreco Nv
* Chinese competition authorities grant clearance with
reference to offer conditions
* EGM discussed recommended public offer for Nutreco N.V. by
SHV Investments Ltd
* Offeror is making good progress in obtaining regulatory
clearance from competition authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina
and Ukraine
* Conditional resolutions passed will only take effect if
and when settlement of SHV's offer occurs
* Conditional changes in the composition of the Supervisory
Board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: