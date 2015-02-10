Feb 10 Nutreco Nv

* Chinese competition authorities grant clearance with reference to offer conditions

* EGM discussed recommended public offer for Nutreco N.V. by SHV Investments Ltd

* Offeror is making good progress in obtaining regulatory clearance from competition authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine

* Conditional resolutions passed will only take effect if and when settlement of SHV's offer occurs

