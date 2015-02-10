Feb 10 Gemalto :

* Gemalto acquires Trüb AG's secure document business further strengthening its world leadership in digital identity programs for governments

* Announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire secure document business from Trüb AG

* Transaction will be immediately accretive to adjusted eps (EPS before purchase price allocation) upon completion

* Completed, acquisition will contribute to Gemalto revenues by approximately CHF 100 million ($108.37 million) on a full year basis

* Terms of transaction, which is expected to close in Q2 of 2015, were not disclosed