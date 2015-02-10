Feb 10 Gemalto :
* Gemalto acquires Trüb AG's secure document business
further strengthening its world leadership in digital identity
programs for governments
* Announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to
acquire secure document business from Trüb AG
* Transaction will be immediately accretive to adjusted eps
(EPS before purchase price allocation) upon completion
* Completed, acquisition will contribute to Gemalto revenues
by approximately CHF 100 million ($108.37 million) on a full
year basis
* Terms of transaction, which is expected to close in Q2 of
2015, were not disclosed
