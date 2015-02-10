Feb 10 (Reuters) -
* Axfood ab q4 operating profit 372 million sek versus mean
forecast 373 million in reuters poll
* Axfood ab q4 sales 9,978 million sek versus mean forecast
9,832 million in reuters poll
* Axfood ab says the board proposes a dividend of sek 17 per
share versus mean forecast sek 17.4
* The Board proposes a 4:1 stock split.
* Axfood says goal for 2015 is to exceed level of profit
achieved in 2014
* Says that the market conditions for the food retail sector
will remain stable, with continued high competition and food
price inflation of 1%-2%
