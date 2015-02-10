Feb 10 ICAP Plc :
* Revenue for Q3 to Dec. 31, 2014 was 1 pct lower than same
period last year on constant currency basis, 2 pct lower on
reported basis
* Electronic markets delivered low double digit revenue
growth in Q3 underpinned by significantly increased activity
levels at EBS
* Trading activity on Brokertec platform was mixed with
strength in US treasuries partly offset by weakness in Repos
* We see signs of increased activity in some markets, we
continue to remain cautious as conditions in global broking
remain challenging-CEO
