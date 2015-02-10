Feb 10 Axis Ab
* Says board of directors of axis has based on a financial
short and mid-term perspective concluded to unanimously
recommend that shareholders of axis accept public offer made by
canon
* Says canon has today announced a public offer for a
consideration of sek 340 in cash per share in company
* The total value of the Offer is approximately SEK 23.6
billion and represents a premium of approximately 49.8 percent
compared to the closing price of SEK 226.9 for
the Axis share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 9 February 2015
* The Offer will be adjusted for any dividend
distributed by Axis made prior to the settlement of the Offer.
* The Board of Directors of Axis has proposed a dividend of
SEK 6.00 per share with a record date on 25 March 2015
Link to press release: here
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)