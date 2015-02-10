Feb 10 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* Profit before tax excluding glyndebourne increased by 17.3% to 183 mln stg (2013: 156 mln stg) at reported rates.

* Roup revpar increased by 2.8 pct to £71.55 (2013: £69.58) and by 6.9 pct in constant currency (2013: £66.95).

* Total revenue of 826 mln stg is 238 mln stg lower than 2013 (1,064 mln stg), principally due to recognition of Glyndebourne revenue in 2013

* Recommends a final ordinary dividend of 11.51p per share, giving a total ordinary dividend for year of 13.59p per share

* Aloysius Lee Tse Sang joined group as CEO designate on Feb. 1, 2015 and will take full control on March 1, 2015.

* Lee succeeds Wong Hong Ren, who will step down as group chief executive officer and from board on 28 february 2015

* In first 31 days of trading in 2015 group revpar increased by 6.9 pct