Feb 10 Vastned Retail Belgium Nv :
* Achievement of stated strategy to invest 65 pct of real
estate portfolio in inner-city shops
* Gross dividend in 2014 rises to eur 2.72 per share (eur
2,65 for financial year 2013)
* Increase in occupancy rate in 2014 by 2.5 pct to 97.9 pct
as at 31 december 2014 via leases and divestments in properties
with a low occupancy rate
* Increase in fair value of existing real estate portfolio
of 3 pct in 2014, mainly through stronger yields on prime
locations in city centres of major cities
* Sees acquisitions being made in major cities having strong
shopping districts in which an authentic shopping experience is
possible
* Distributable operating profit is expected to be
significantly lower in 2015 than in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: