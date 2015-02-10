Feb 10 Anite Plc :
* Trading update
* Trading in what is traditionally a quiet Q3 has continued
strong positive trends of latter part of first half
* Consistent with build-up of momentum in both of anite's
businesses that was reported at half year results in december
2014
* Overall trading in Q3 was ahead of board's expectations,
underpinning unchanged expectations for year as a whole
* Further good progress has been made with integration of
xceed, acquired in october 2014, which has performed as expected
in period
* Have entered seasonally important final trading quarter
with a larger pipeline of sales opportunities than at same time
last year and improved confidence in outlook for year as a whole
- CEO
