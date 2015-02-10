Feb 10 Santam Ltd :

* Expects FY EPS and HEPS to be between 35 pct to 45 pct higher

* Group's net underwriting margin is expected to be above 8 pct, exceeding long term target range of 4 pct to 6 pct

* Investment performance was in line with market, however investment returns were lower than 2013

* Solvency margin as at 31 December 2014 is expected to be marginally above upper end of targeted range of 35 pct to 45 pct of net premiums

* Headline earnings continue to be susceptible to inherent volatility of underwriting and investment activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)