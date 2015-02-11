Feb 11 ING Groep NV

* ING Group : ING bank posts 2014 underlying net profit of eur 3,424 million; Dividends reinstated with eur 0.12 per ordinary share

* ING Bank full-year 2014 underlying net profit of eur 3,424 million, up 8.5 pct from full-year 2013

* Full-Year 2014 net result eur 1,251 million (eur 0.32 per share), including special items and insurance results

* Reinstates dividend payments on ordinary shares and will propose to pay eur 0.12 per share at AGM in May

* Board will recommend whether to return additional capital to shareholders dependent on financial, strategic and regulatory considerations

* ING intends to pay a minimum of 40 pct of ing group's annual net profits to shareholders, through dividends, effective from 2015

Full-Year underlying return on IFRS-EU equity rose to 9.9 pct and ING bank ended year with a fully-loaded cet1 ratio of 11.4 pct