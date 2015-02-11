Feb 11 Heineken Nv
* FY Group revenue grew 3.3% organically, with group revenue
per HL up 1.4%
* FY group operating profit (BEIA) up 7.8% organically
* FY net profit (BEIA) of eur1,758 million, 14% higher
organically
* Net profit (BEIA) of eur1,758 million, 14% higher
organically
* Remain committed to our medium term margin guidance,
underpinned by a continued focus on efficiency and further cost
savings
* FY diluted EPS (BEIA) of eur3.05 (2013: eur2.75) including
a 6 cent adverse currency impact
* "Confident that we will deliver further top and bottom
line growth in year ahead"
* Proposed 2014 total dividend eur1.10 per share (2013:
eur0.89), implying a 36% pay-out ratio (2013: 32%)
* FY Heineken premium volume +5.1% with growth across all
regions
* Expects positive organic revenue growth in 2015 with
volume growth at a more moderate level than 2014, and weighted
towards H2
* Heineken expects an organic decline in total number of
employees in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)