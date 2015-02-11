Feb 11 NN Group NV :
* 2014 operating result up 20 pct; strong capital position
* Dividend proposal: euro 0.57 per ordinary share, or euro
200 million in total, related to second half of 2014
* Net result improved to euro 197 million versus a net loss
of euro 157 million in 4Q13
* New sales (APE) euro 264 million, down 8.0 pct from 4Q13;
full-year 2014 sales up 12.9 pct to euro 1,315 million, both at
constant currencies
* AUM at investment management increased to euro 186 billion
driven by strong market performance
* NN Group businesses to be rebranded from ING to NN brand;
expected rebranding expenses of approximately euro 135 million
in total over 2015 and 2016
* Will propose a dividend at our annual general meeting in
May of approximately 50 pct of net operating result of ongoing
business for second half of 2014
* Reduction of euro 142 million in expenses in Netherlands,
showing good progress towards our target of euro 200 million by
2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)