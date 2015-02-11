BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Sandnes Sparebank :
* Q4 net income 5.7 million Norwegian crowns ($752,138) versus 63.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 29.6 million crowns versus 9.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest income 123.6 million crowns versus 126.3 million crowns year ago
* The board of directors proposes a 2014 dividend of nok 3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5784 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.