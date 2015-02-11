PM May says EU seeking to affect result of British election
LONDON, May 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday accused European politicians and officials of seeking to affect the outcome of next month's national election.
Feb 11 Mustek Ltd
* Trading statement
* Headline EPS is expected to be between 20% and 32% higher than first half of previous financial year
* Net asset value per share is expected to be between 880 cents and 890 cents (1H14: 785,30 cents).
* Basic EPS for six months ended 31 December 2014 is expected to be between 22% and 34% higher than first half of previous financial year at between 50,39 cents and 55,34 cents (1H14: 41,30 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday accused European politicians and officials of seeking to affect the outcome of next month's national election.
ISTANBUL, May 3 Turkey will continue to take measures against threats from its southern borders with Syria and Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.