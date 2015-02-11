Feb 11 Glencore Plc :
* Glencore's 23.9% stake in Lonmin Plc
* Intends during first half of 2015 to divest its non-core
23.9% stake in Lonmin Plc
* Currently proposed that divestment in Lonmin will be
implemented by way of a distribution in specie to Glencore
shareholders
* Distribution, currently about c.$3 cents per share, will
not impact Glencore's approach towards its annual cash
distribution consideration
* Will maintain constructive relationship it has developed
with Lonmin until shareholder approval for proposed distribution
is obtained
* Intention that Gary Nagle and Paul Smith, Glencore's two
nominated representatives on Lonmin board, will step down
