Feb 11 Electrocomponents Plc

* Trading statement

* For four months to 31 January 2015 group underlying sales growth was 5 pct

* International sales grew by 8 pct and UK sales declined by 2 pct (UK ex- Raspberry Pi declined by 2 pct)

* Within international, continental Europe grew by 6 pct, North America grew by 13 pct and Asia Pacific grew by 3 pct

* Confident that our strategy will enable us to progressively grow our market share and improve our financial performance over medium term- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: