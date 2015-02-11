BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Vostok Nafta, 12 Mths:
* Net result for period was usd -127.45 million
* Vostok nafta says net asset value of company was usd 388.47 million on december 31, 5.24 usd per share
* The company has decided to discontinue the previously published monthly NAV reports and instead publish its NAV exclusively in connection with the Company's interim reports.
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.