Feb 11 Vostok Nafta, 12 Mths:

* Net result for period was usd -127.45 million

* Vostok nafta says net asset value of company was usd 388.47 million on december 31, 5.24 usd per share

* The company has decided to discontinue the previously published monthly NAV reports and instead publish its NAV exclusively in connection with the Company's interim reports.