* On Nov. 28, 2014, O1 Group Limited has published a voluntary partial public takeover offer to shareholders of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* Says at time of publication of offer, O1 Group Ltd held a total of 15,954,887 bearer shares and four registered shares in CA Immo, corresponding to about 16.15 pct

* Says until end of acceptance period, a total of 40,790,659 bearer shares had been tendered to Unicredit Bank Austria AG, corresponding to about 41.28 percent of CA Immo's total share capital

* Says after settlement O1 Group will hold a total of 25,690,163 bearer shares and four registered shares in CA Immo, which is about 26.00 pct Of CA Immo's total share capital

* Offer price of 18.50 euros ($21) per bearer share will be paid to shareholders of CA Immo, who have accepted offer in timely manner