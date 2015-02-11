BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
Feb 11 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Raises 37 million euros ($42 million) in IPO
* Over-allotment option exercised in full in IPO
* 301,875 shares issued in over-allotment option at 16 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1z6wJTm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations