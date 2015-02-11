Feb 11 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 193.8 million euros ($219.40 million) versus
171.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 9.6 million euros versus 4.6 million
euros year ago
* Says proposed 2014 dividend per share is 0.12 euro
* Says based on current completion schedules, SRV estimates
that a total of 247 developer-contracted housing units will be
completed during 2015
* Says group's full-year 2015 revenue is expected to
increase on 2014 (684.4 million euros 1-12/2014)
* Says 2015 result before taxes is forecast at 10-20 million
euros (18.5 million euros 1-12/2014)
