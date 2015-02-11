Feb 11 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 193.8 million euros ($219.40 million) versus 171.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 9.6 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago

* Says proposed 2014 dividend per share is 0.12 euro

* Says based on current completion schedules, SRV estimates that a total of 247 developer-contracted housing units will be completed during 2015

* Says group's full-year 2015 revenue is expected to increase on 2014 (684.4 million euros 1-12/2014)

* Says 2015 result before taxes is forecast at 10-20 million euros (18.5 million euros 1-12/2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)