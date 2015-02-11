PM May says EU seeking to affect result of British election
LONDON, May 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday accused European politicians and officials of seeking to affect the outcome of next month's national election.
Feb 11 Kambi Group Plc :
* Q4 revenue 9.3 million euros ($10.50 million) versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 0.6 million euros versus loss 9.3 million euros year ago
* Proposes no 2014 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday accused European politicians and officials of seeking to affect the outcome of next month's national election.
ISTANBUL, May 3 Turkey will continue to take measures against threats from its southern borders with Syria and Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.