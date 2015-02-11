BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :
* Announces acquisition of Biodiagnostics Inc
* Biodiagnostics Inc is seed and plant-tissue testing laboratory serving the agricultural industry in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.