BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Concluded review and today announces several amendments to financial affairs of company
* From 1 April 2015, no fee will be paid on cash and management fee on non-core listed and primary fund investments will reduce to 1 pct
* Multi-Currency revolving credit facility will be redrawn in future as required to facilitate new investment or meet ongoing expenses
* Content in present circumstances to accept additional currency exposure that this debt repayment will bring
* However, company's foreign currency exposure will be kept under review
* Board will now implement a distribution policy to return to shareholders a targeted 3 pct of NAV per annum by way of cash dividend or share buybacks
* Any shares bought back under this policy will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.