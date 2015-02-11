BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
* Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 11 Neuron Bio SA :
* Says its unit Neol Bio registers new patent application with the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office
* Says the application protects process for production of fatty alcohols based on the use of genetically improved variants of microorganism Neoleum Source text: bit.ly/1Cg0mm5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations