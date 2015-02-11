BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 Apptix Asa
* Q4 total operating revenue $9.7 million versus $10.2 million year ago
* Q4 operating loss $10.5 million versus profit $351,000 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.