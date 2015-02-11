BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
Feb 11 Active Biotech AB
* Q4 sales 2.9 million SEK (4.0)
* Q4 operating result -55.6 million SEK (-80.4]
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations