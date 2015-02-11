BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 Mondo TV France SA :
* Says FY 2014 EBITDA of 3.7 million euros ($4.19 million), up 48 pct versus 2013
* Says FY 2014 net profit of around 0.2 million euros versus 0.1 million euros year ago
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.