BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
* Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 11 Airway Medic SA :
* Q4 operating loss 906,492 zlotys ($244,240)
* Q4 net loss 1.1 million zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as it started its first FY on Sept. 25, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7115 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations